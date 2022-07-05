Blank Rome Welcomes Commercial Litigation Partner in Houston

Houston, TX, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Gregory J. Moore has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice group as a partner in the Houston office. A well-known trial lawyer with a diversified practice, Greg handles commercial litigation matters that include class actions, breach of contract claims, and disputes related to economic damage, personal injury, and professional services. Prior to joining Blank Rome, Greg was a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP.

Greg is the latest addition to the firm’s expanding Houston office, which also recently welcomed corporate partners Nina Bianchi Skinner and C. Brendan Cummings, finance partners Cassandra G. Mott and Sarah H. Frazier, and Mexican counsel Ana Cecilia Ibarra-Van Oostenrijk. His move to the firm also follows other prominent additions to Blank Rome’s nationally recognized litigation team in the first half of the year, including partners David A. Moreno, Jr. in New York and Barak A. Bassman in Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our national litigation team and Houston office,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “With a number of sectors facing increasing disputes, clients need an accomplished and trusted litigator like Greg on their side, and we are confident that he will be a strong addition to our firm.”

Greg has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation cases in state and federal court and in arbitrations conducted pursuant to AAA, FINRA, and CPR rules. His trial successes include representing oilfield services companies in arbitration claims and class action lawsuits under the Fair Labor Standards Act as well as various companies and clients in breach of alleged employment contracts, breach of contract claims, and contractual indemnity claims. He supports clients across several industries, including energy, automotive, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, and financial services.

“Greg has almost two decades of leading trial experience in Houston that will bring great value to our clients looking for strong and successful trial skills in this market,” said Susan L. Bickley, Chair of the firm’s Houston office. “The breadth of Greg’s practice brings a level of insight into multiple key industries that will be beneficial to both our clients and practices.”

“Blank Rome has impressed me with its demonstrated commitment to strategically growing its service offerings in the Houston region and nationally,” added Moore. “In addition to the firm’s continued success in Houston, Blank Rome’s strong collaborative culture across all of its offices and practices really bolsters the growth of its attorneys’ client portfolios and platforms, which makes me feel confident that this is the right next step in growing my practice.”

Greg is active in pro bono and charitable initiatives, notably representing immigrants seeking asylum in the United States and disadvantaged clients in landlord-tenant disputes. Greg is the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Texas Medical Center, the Vice President of the Houston Bar Association, and serves on the Board of the Houston Volunteer Lawyer Program.

Greg earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and his B.A. from Duke University.

