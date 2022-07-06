SB One Insurance Agency Rebranded as Provident Protection Plus

AUGUSTA, N.J., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank, announced the agency has changed its name to Provident Protection Plus. The change aligns the agency’s name with its parent company, Provident Bank, and reflects its commitment to providing businesses and consumers with access to a full suite of financial products and services.



“We’re excited to serve companies and residents under the Provident Protection Plus name,” said George Lista, President & CEO. “Customers can rest assured there will be no changes to the friendly and knowledgeable service they’ve relied on from the people they’ve come to know and trust. We’ll continue to provide the most innovative and trusted insurance solutions,” added Lista.

To celebrate the rebranding, a reception and ribbon cutting were held at Provident Protection Plus’s headquarters. During the reception, executives from Provident Bank and Provident Protection Plus presented a $2,500 check to the Frankford Township Fire Department. “We’re grateful for this support from Provident Bank. George and his team have a long history of serving the community,” said Chief Steve Losey.

About Provident Protection Plus

Provident Protection Plus, Inc., formerly SB One Insurance Agency, is a full service insurance agency that offers comprehensive insurance programs to protect businesses, their employees, and consumers. For more than 65 years, they have served companies and residents of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. They represent more than 20 of the country’s most respected and highly rated regional and national carriers licensed to write insurance in 37 states. In addition, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank, they provide access to a full suite of financial products and services. To learn more call 888.990.0526 or visit www.providentprotectionplus.com.

