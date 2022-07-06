Command Alkon Ranks 36th Among Birmingham’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, has been named once again to the Birmingham Business Journal’s annual Birmingham 100 List for privately owned companies. In its June 24th print release, the BBJ revealed its rankings of the largest companies headquartered in Birmingham and having less than fifty percent ownership by an outside company.



“We are honored to be among so many distinguished and growing Birmingham-based companies,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “Thank you to the Birmingham Business Journal for this honor and to our team that has worked diligently over the past year, and to our customers who are large contributors to this success.”

Representing a variety of industries, the rankings of these major leading businesses reflect the strength of their ability to generate revenue in the wake of all of the economic challenges of the last two years. A recurring member of the Birmingham 100, Command Alkon’s earned the 36th spot this year.

Data for the list was obtained from firm representatives and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires.



For the entire Top 100 List, click here.

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com