Conseil Scolaire Catholique Nouvelon Selling Former École Saint-Joseph in Espanola on GovDeals Marketplace

ESPANOLA, Ontario, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conseil scolaire catholique nouvelon has chosen GovDeals to offer a former school facility for sale to the public. The property is currently at auction until Friday, July 29th, 2022. The sale includes a 2,260 square meter one-story structure built in 1958 with three additions built in 1964, 1967, and 1993, respectively. Distributed over 1.09 hectares of land, the property is currently zoned as I (Institutional).



With the listing of this property, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon joins numerous other real estate sellers using the GovDeals marketplace. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, including real estate and equipment, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide.

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.

“Unique properties such as this one can birth some fantastic opportunities that could possibly allow new owners to come in and restore this former school to its fullest potential,” says Anthony Murueta, Account Manager for GovDeals.

For more information or to schedule an inspection of the former École Saint-Joseph in Espanola, please visit the auction page. To bid on this property or any auction on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies, educational institutions, and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.