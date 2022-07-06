Blank Rome Continues Nationwide Expansion of Corporate Practice with New Partner in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Rebekah Prince has joined the firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group as a partner in the Los Angeles office. Rebekah’s diverse corporate practice includes representing public and private companies as well as clients in the sports, media and entertainment, and franchising industries. She joins the firm from Barnes & Thornburg LLP.

Rebekah’s addition continues the strategic growth of Blank Rome’s Los Angeles team, which recently welcomed corporate partner David E. Parsly in June as well as real estate partner Saul Breskal and of counsel Jamie Garelick earlier this year. She also strengthens the wide range of service offerings provided by the firm’s highly ranked corporate practice, which has added nearly 20 attorneys to its national team over the past two years, including most recently partners Nina Skinner and C. Brendan Cummings in Houston as well as Leslie Marlow, Hank Gracin, and Patrick Egan, a respected corporate and securities law team in New York.

“We are excited to have Rebekah join our Los Angeles office and national corporate team, which continues to strategically expand with leading legal talent skilled in numerous industries and practice areas,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Beyond her traditional corporate practice, Rebekah’s background working in the sports and entertainment industries as well as franchising will bring tremendous value to our Sports Law, Gaming & Entertainment, and Family Offices practices, and the clients we serve in those areas.”

Rebekah represents investment advisers, buyers, and sellers in the financing and M&A of public and private companies. In addition to her notable corporate practice offerings, Rebekah has significant experience in the sports, media and entertainment, and franchising industries. She is well known for negotiating celebrity endorsement deals as well as joint ventures and license agreements, and provides legal advice typically given to family offices, implementing governance to individuals’ brands. She works both with younger sports players navigating the beginning of their professional career, as well as current and retired players who are transitioning into successful business owners and investors.

Rebekah has also structured and closed large-scale portfolio purchases, sales of franchised and company-operated outlets, and acquisitions of franchise systems. In addition, she counsels clients on international and domestic franchise ventures, which include disclosures, registrations, and developing franchise systems.

“We are excited to welcome Rebekah to the team,” said Louis M. Rappaport, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice. “Rebekah has built a strong reputation as a trusted adviser who clients turn to again and again to handle their most important, high-stakes matters. She will be an excellent complement to our team in California and nationally.”

“I have enjoyed working with numerous Blank Rome attorneys over the years, and look forward to being part of the firm’s highly regarded corporate team,” Prince stated. “I also look forward to further enhancing the firm’s robust capabilities in the areas of sports law and gaming and entertainment, as well as franchising and family offices, which are important areas of focus for my clients and growing practice.”

Rebekah earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, and her B.S. from Washington & Lee University.

