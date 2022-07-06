First DAV Patriot Boot Camp for entrepreneurs marks historic effort to support innovation in military, veteran community

ERLANGER, KY., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the congressionally chartered voice of America’s disabled veterans, is thrilled to host the first DAV Patriot Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in the military and veteran community at the organization’s national headquarters in Erlanger, Kentucky,

July 15-16.

The two-day event will connect entrepreneurs from across the country with investors and subject matter experts who can guide them through the process of pitching and building impactful businesses. Special guests will include former Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble President and CEO Bob McDonald; retired Army Gen. George W. Casey, Jr.; and DAV National Commander Andy Marshall, among many others.

Panelists and presenters will cover a breadth of topics, including funding for startups, scaling a business, creating a marketing strategy and avoiding common legal mistakes. Entrepreneurs will meet with numerous mentors for one-on-one consulting.

The event will be the first of its kind under DAV since the organization acquired Patriot Boot Camp in January. Founded in 2012 by Taylor McLemore, along with David Cohen, David Calone and Jared Polis, DAV Patriot Boot Camp provides training and networking for current and future business owners through robust, multi-day workshops.

“These boot camps offer a unique opportunity to expose entrepreneurs to the information and resources that can help significantly accelerate their business’s growth and, ultimately, success,” said McLemore. “But more than anything, they’re about creating a community among mission-driven creators and problem-solvers that will far outlast any one event.”

Since its founding, more than 1,000 alumni have raised over $150 million in venture capital and employ over 1,900 individuals in industries ranging from health care tech to coffee beans. Four business owners supported by DAV Patriot Boot Camp have appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” reality show—with one receiving a $1.5 million venture capital offer from Mark Cuban.

“We are excited to welcome back a small group of impressive alumni to participate in the new DAV Patriot Boot Camp and mark the beginning of a historic effort to empower veterans to become innovators, job creators and difference makers,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “There is unlimited potential in this community, and DAV is honored to lead it into this next phase.”

###

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.