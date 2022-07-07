Syntiant Named Among ‘Best Places to Work’ for Third Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications, was recognized as one of 2022’s “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal for the third year in a row.



“It’s an honor to be one of the best places to work in Orange County, and an even greater accomplishment to be recognized for three straight years,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “Our employees are the heart and soul of our company, and we appreciate all the hardworking and talented individuals advancing our technology around the world and making a significant positive impact on everyday life.”

Syntiant designed its technology as a complete turnkey system by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline, bringing ultra-low power, cloud-free advanced machine learning solutions to the edge. With a wide range of consumer and industrial applications, more than 20 million Syntiant Neural Decision Processors (NDPs) have been shipped to customers all over the world, enabling highly accurate processing of audio, voice/speech, and sensors, with the capability of running for months on a single coin-cell battery, vastly improving latency, and ensuring privacy and security. Some recent use cases include:

An engineer in Kenya developed an audio classification model using the Syntiant TinyML Board that allows industrial machines to detect sounds like falling objects or human screams, as well as key words such as "stop" and "help," and to subsequently take action.





Canary Speech, a leader in the voice digital biomarker industry, is working with Syntiant to market a joint deep learning solution to enable real-time patient monitoring to detect health conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease, anxiety, depression, as well as complex voice energy measurement, with just three seconds of speech.





CeramicSpeed, one of the world's leading manufacturers of ceramic bearing products, is offering remote monitoring of industrial machinery with Syntiant NDP120-embedded wireless sensors, allowing AI to learn, detect and respond to operational anomalies at sub-milliwatt power consumption.





Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is using Syntiant technology for a voice-controlled multimodal AI solution that enables low-power, contactless operation for image processing in vision AI-based IoT and edge systems, such as self-checkout machines, security cameras and video conference systems, as well as smart appliances such as robotic cleaning devices.



As noted in www.ifixit.com, Syntiant’s NDP101 is currently being used in the battery-powered Amazon Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor, a revolutionary smart home device recently introduced at CES 2022.



The “Best Places to Work in Orange County” recognizes the county’s best places of employment through an in-depth assessment that includes companywide employee surveys. More information regarding the selection process for the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” can be located at https://bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com/home.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant is recognized as an industry leader, named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; tinyML Summit’s Best Product of the Year; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies; as well as a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® Best of Innovation Awards Honoree; among other awards and accolades. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp and LinkedIn at @Syntiant-corp.

Contact: