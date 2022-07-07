BeyondTrust to Offer Its Entire Line of Identity and Access Solutions in AWS Marketplace

Customers benefit from a simplified procurement process through AWS Marketplace with flexible payment terms, consolidated billing, enterprise discounts and more



Provides flexibility to optimize identity and access security procurement with BeyondTrust’s entire solution portfolio

ATLANTA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the availability of all of BeyondTrust’s solutions for customer purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Joint customers can expect a simplified procurement process through AWS Marketplace with flexible payment terms, consolidated billing, committed cloud spend burn-down, and enterprise discounts.

For years, BeyondTrust has been leading the industry with solutions that deliver the visibility organizations need to reduce cyber risk and have greater control over their infrastructure, while gaining operational efficiency. This announcement progresses the identity and access security market forward, as organizations seek consolidated procurement capabilities as they continue the rapid adoption of cloud initiatives. For customers with a cloud-first or hybrid architecture, AWS Marketplace’s flexibility provides a strategic option to optimize identity and access security procurement with BeyondTrust’s complete solutions. “With the listing of BeyondTrust products in AWS Marketplace, BeyondTrust is reimaging their approach to customer engagement. We are excited that BeyondTrust continues to evolve and meet their customers where they want to buy,” said Tarun Patel, Product Director Cybersecurity, Oxford Properties Group

“As a strategic Global System Integrator partner of BeyondTrust, HCL Technologies is excited about BeyondTrust’s private offer listing of their solutions in AWS Marketplace. This will help us to support our joint customers on where and how they want to purchase BeyondTrust’s solutions,” said Amit Jain, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity & GRC Services, HCL Technologies

“Our customers recognize the many benefits associated with AWS Marketplace,” said Brent Thurrell, Chief Revenue Officer at BeyondTrust. “By enabling them to quickly and easily leverage their existing AWS commits, this in turn allows us to accelerate our mission to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. We’re excited about the opportunity this new partnership will bring to our customers and BeyondTrust.”

“AWS Marketplace streamlines the selection and procurement process for identity and access management solutions on AWS,” said Matt Girdharry, WW Leader, Observability/Security, AWS. “We are thrilled that our customers can now access BeyondTrust’s complete product portfolio to manage their privileged access and remote support needs.”

For more information on BeyondTrust offerings in AWS Marketplace, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/sem/aws-marketplace

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

