Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Retaining Top Talent

Boca Raton, FL, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on July 12 to understand the strategies employers are using to reduce turnover and especially to retain their top talent.

“Our prior research shows talent retention is the number one concern for employers, and the majority believe the turnover problem will not improve over the next two years,” said Claude Werder, Senior Vice President and Principal HCM Analyst. “It’s important to understand what employers are attempting to do to retain top talent, what’s working and what’s not.”

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Retaining Your Top Talent, seeks to answer:

How are organizations increasing their understanding of what matters most to employees?

What are employers doing to create employee experiences and a culture that provides reasons to stay?

How is the hybrid work environment impacting retention efforts?

Does offering flexibility and autonomy impact retention rates?

What impact does inclusive and collaborative leadership have on employee engagement and retention?

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/V5F9MVW. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research summary, Strategies to Mitigate ‘The Great Resignation.’

“Organizations are at a crossroads. They are mired in the Great Resignation and adjusting to a new era of work. They can respond by trying to patch up current processes or take a fresh and honest look at where they want to be as an organization and how to transform to reach their goals,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “This study will help us recommend strategies for success in retaining talent.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve their use of technology to drive talent outcomes.

