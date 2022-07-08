Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 099 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 June 2022
|XBRU
|10 055
|31.00
|31.96
|30.36
|311 705
|CEUX
|8 319
|30.98
|31.80
|30.38
|257 723
|TQEX
|1 547
|30.95
|31.80
|30.36
|47 880
|AQEU
|2 073
|30.99
|31.80
|30.42
|64 242
|1 July 2022
|XBRU
|10 335
|31.07
|31.46
|30.54
|321 108
|CEUX
|8 258
|31.10
|31.46
|30.60
|256 824
|TQEX
|1 312
|31.12
|31.40
|30.68
|40 829
|AQEU
|2 050
|31.16
|31.46
|30.60
|63 878
|4 July 2022
|XBRU
|10 984
|31.60
|32.02
|31.30
|347 094
|CEUX
|8 761
|31.60
|31.96
|31.40
|276 848
|TQEX
|1 569
|31.60
|31.96
|31.40
|49 580
|AQEU
|2 061
|31.60
|31.96
|31.40
|65 128
|5 July 2022
|XBRU
|11 144
|30.97
|31.86
|30.28
|345 130
|CEUX
|8 973
|30.98
|31.78
|30.30
|277 984
|TQEX
|1 620
|30.84
|31.72
|30.40
|49 961
|AQEU
|2 038
|30.86
|31.78
|30.40
|62 893
|6 July 2022
|XBRU
|7 800
|30.80
|31.00
|30.56
|240 240
|CEUX
|5 015
|30.80
|31.00
|30.58
|154 462
|TQEX
|1 056
|30.80
|31.00
|30.62
|32 525
|AQEU
|1 129
|30.85
|31.18
|30.62
|34 830
|Total
|106 099
|31.11
|32.02
|30.28
|3 300 862
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 201 shares during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 701 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 June 2022
|4 201
|31.34
|32.00
|30.50
|131 659
|1 July 2022
|1 200
|30.22
|30.22
|30.22
|36 264
|4 July 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 July 2022
|2 800
|30.77
|31.30
|30.50
|86 156
|6 July 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|8 201
|-
|-
|-
|254 079
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 June 2022
|1
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|32
|1 July 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 July 2022
|1 900
|31.69
|31.80
|31.40
|60 211
|5 July 2022
|400
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|12 680
|6 July 2022
|1 400
|30.84
|30.90
|30.64
|43 176
|Total
|3 701
|-
|-
|-
|116 099
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 322 shares.
On 6 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 298 own shares, or 5.05 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
