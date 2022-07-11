Nashville, TN, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2022

GET REAL ABOUT REAL ESTATE WITH DAVE RAMSEY

Tune In to the Free Livestream on Thursday, July 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Concerns about a possible housing market crash are spinning in the minds of Americans right now. “The Ramsey Show,” the second largest nationally syndicated radio show in the U.S., receives daily calls from people asking what to do when it comes to the current real estate market.

To answer those questions and address the fear many are feeling Ramsey Solutions is hosting Real Estate Reality Check, a free livestream event that will bring hope during these tough economic times, on Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. CT.

Join personal finance experts Dave Ramsey, Rachel Cruze, and George Kamel as they host Real Estate Reality Check. You’ll walk away knowing about:

Why we’re not in a housing bubble

The history and trends of the real estate market

Supply versus demand in the housing market

How to find a trusted real estate guide in your area

“It’s not always as simple as supply and demand,” Ramsey said. “But it almost always is. That’s why this situation is NOT the same as 2008. In 2008, there was a real estate panic, and no one was buying. Our livestream will give you all the facts and supporting evidence for why today's real estate market is NOT going to crash. You'll walk away with HOPE in the midst of this crazy economy.”

To learn more about the reality of today’s real estate market, register to watch the free livestream at ramseysolutions.com/realitycheck.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey Solutions shares life-changing content with millions every day. And its products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey Solutions team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

###

Attachment