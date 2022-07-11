USA TODAY Readers Say Jellystone Park Locations Are Among the Best in the Nation

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie, Mississippi (https://www.jellystonems.com/) was voted the top RV Park in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best 2022 Readers’ Choice competition.



The Jellystone Park location in Cave City, Kentucky (https://www.jellystonemammothcave.com/) was also voted one of the nation’s ten best RV Parks.

Additionally, in USA Today’s 10Best Luxury RV Resorts category, the Jellystone Park location in Caledonia, Wisconsin (https://www.jellystone-caledonia.com/) was ranked among the top ten properties.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

All three Jellystone Park locations offer exceptional attractions and activities, including some of the best water zones in the country, along with attractive RV sites and deluxe rental accommodations.



“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers ranked several Jellystone Park campgrounds among the best in the nation,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Cincinnati-based Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada. “These rankings not only reflect the tremendous popularity of Jellystone Park locations across the country, but the efforts of our franchisees to continually improve their parks, which encourages families to return to Jellystone Park locations each year to continue creating great family memories.”

USA TODAY’s top-ranked Jellystone Park locations have each made major improvements in recent years.

The Pelahatchie location now features a pool, water slide, splashground, sandy beach, mini golf, laser tag, human foosball, and many more attractions in addition to a wealth of daily organized activities and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters.



The Cave City location recently completed an expansion that included construction of a 2.3-acre man-made lake with a sandy beach. U.S. News & World Report named the Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave one of “The 8 Coolest Campgrounds for Families” in 2016 and the Travel Channel named it one of the 10 best campgrounds for families in 2015.



The Jellystone Park in Caledonia has also continued to make improvements. It’s in the process of adding a third swimming pool to complement its existing activity pool, giant water slides, and Yogi Bear’s Picnic Splash water play area.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for their fun attractions, organized family activities and theme weekends filled with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith.

For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit www.jellystonepark.com.



About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors



Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892