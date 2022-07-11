Annual Financial Report

11 JULY 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Copies of the annual report and financial statements of Northern 2 VCT PLC for the year ended 31 March 2022 (“the Annual Report”) and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting to be held on 10 August 2022 (“the Circular”) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the Northern 2 VCT PLC website at:

www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

