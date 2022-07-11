Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Renton

Carlsbad, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (“PRN”), a leading US-based owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Renton, Wash., operating under PRN’s locally trusted network brand, Highline Physical Therapy.

The Highline Physical Therapy Renton clinic, which is located at 465 Renton Center Way, Suite A, expands the brand’s Washington presence to 11 clinics and is led by locally trusted care specialist, David Silver, PT.

“Opening our first Highline clinic in the Renton community is a significant milestone and an achievement that wouldn’t be possible without the strong collaboration between our local teams including Renton Clinic Director, David Silver,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “We are equally proud to continue widening patient access to quality outpatient physical therapy care programs throughout the state of Washington.”

As clinic director, Silver, is fully committed to providing patients the highest level of personalized care in a welcoming and supportive environment. Before pursuing a career as a licensed physical therapist, Silver worked as a lab technician in a diagnostic genetics’ lab. He later received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from MCPHS in 2017 and began his career as a travel PT, which brought him to the West Coast and allowed him to experience many different settings, with exposure to a multitude of excellent therapists, all within a few years of graduating. Within the profession, he is a true generalist, being comfortable and competent treating a wide array of PT diagnoses, particularly sports injuries and vestibular rehab.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to lead and support the amazing team at our new Highline Physical Therapy Renton clinic,” said Silver. “Ensuring we meet patient expectations and getting these individuals back to their best is top priority for our team and we look forward to delivering on this mission and establishing our group as the provider of choice for the Renton community.”

The Highline-Renton clinic accepts most insurance plans and is proud to offer a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation, and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more.

To learn more about Highline Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Renton clinic, please visit the Highline Physical Therapy website.

For more information on career opportunities within PRN's 17-state network, visit the PRN Careers Center. You can also follow us on Facebook (@PRNPhysicalTherapy), Twitter (@PRN_therapy) or on LinkedIn.

About Highline Physical Therapy

Highline Physical Therapy based in the Puget Sound region was established with the goal of providing our community with comprehensive and quality patient care. Beginning with just one outpatient clinic in 1989, Highline has since grown to 11 outpatient clinics that offer physical, occupational, speech and massage therapy and more.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of over 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

###