Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise in June

NORWALK, Conn., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for June 2022. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.



North American corporate requests totaled 5,808 in June 2022, which is up 4.0% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, corporate requests were up 10.6%. June volumes were driven by a 20.6% increase in requests for new short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) identifiers and a 33.2% increase in request for medium term note identifiers. This is the sixth consecutive month of increasing request volume for CDs with maturities less than one year. Longer-term CDs, with maturities of one year or longer, saw a 0.7% decline in new CUSIP request volume this month.

Municipal request volume also rose in June. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – climbed 10.6% versus May totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 16.5%. New York led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 174 new CUSIP requests in June, followed by Texas with 163 and California with 80.

“Rising rates have not slowed municipal and corporate issuers, but they have certainly breathed new life into CDs,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “Once again, short-term CDs continue to see a surge in new activity. Likewise, we continue to see pockets of strong volume among muni space with the annual peak season for municipal notes issuance that starts in June.”

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs were mixed in June. International equity CUSIP request volumes rose 46.2% in June, while international debt CUSIP requests were flat on a month-over-month basis. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were down 41.5% and international debt CUSIP requests were down 28.8%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for June, click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through June 2022:

Asset Class 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YOY Change CDs < 1-year Maturity 1,977 744 165.7% CDs > 1-year Maturity 3,334 2,099 58.8% Private Placement Securities 2,267 1,799 26.0% U.S. Corporate Debt 8,196 7,724 6.1% Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 2,713 2,784 -2.6% Syndicated Loans 1,211 1,432 -15.4% Municipal Bonds 5,626 6,823 -17.5% U.S. Corporate Equity 5,935 7,366 -19.4% International Debt 2,044 2,871 -28.8% Short-Term Municipal Notes 345 441 -21.8% Long-Term Municipal Notes 252 331 -23.9% International Equity

907 1,550 -41.5%

About CUSIP Global Services

The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 years has helped CGS earn its reputation as a trusted originator of quality identifiers and descriptive data, ensuring that essential front- and back-office functions run smoothly. Relied upon worldwide as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data, CGS is also a founding member and co-operates the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau, a global security and entity identifier database for over 34 million public and privately traded instruments, contributed by 91 national numbering agencies and 25 partner agencies representing 120 different countries. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation’s $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com .

