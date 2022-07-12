4-H TECH CHANGEMAKERS COALITION RENEWS COMMITMENT, TRAINING HUNDREDS OF TEENS TO TEACH DIGITAL SKILLS TO ADULTS ACROSS AMERICA

Chevy Chase, MD, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National 4-H Council and corporate partners Verizon, Tractor Supply, and Microsoft announced their renewed commitment to the 4-H Tech Changemakers coalition. The initiative empowers teens to teach adults digital employability skills that promote economic development in underserved parts of the country. In its second year, the coalition partnership will invest $5.75M that will enable 4-H teens to bring vital digital skills to more than 35,000 adults across more than 15 states, with a focus on rural communities and communities of color.

The value, power, and opportunity that the internet provides rests on three key components – broadband access, technology adoption, and digital skills education. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 20 million Americans don’t have access to high-speed broadband internet and Pew Research indicates that only 76% of Americans making less than $30,000 per year have a smartphone, and only 59% have a desktop or laptop computer. While the data on broadband access and technology adoption are well researched, digital skills education is harder to track and just as critical to economic development.

As the youth development organization of the nation’s Cooperative Extension system, 4-H has the unique ability to reach young people in every state, territory, county, and parish across the country. The 2022-2023 4-H Tech Changemakers program will be implemented by 18 land-grant universities (LGUs), of which 9 are Historically Black Land Grant Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This localized method—which puts university faculty and trusted Cooperative Extension professionals at the center of implementation—will ensure maximum impact in the communities that need it most.

“As the coalition enters its second year, we are grateful for the continued support of Verizon, Tractor Supply, and Microsoft,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Through our unique public-private collaboration, 4-H teens are driving real change in their communities from teaching farmers how to use drones and arming job-seekers with LinkedIn skills to inspiring entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through digital marketing platforms.”

According to a digital divide survey from National 4-H Council and The Harris Poll, 64% of teens aged 13 to 19 believe that access to broadband would have helped their community during the pandemic, and 73% of teens believe that digital skills will be the key to getting the best jobs for their generation.​ Through the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, tech-savvy, Gen Z leaders address the digital divide by providing digital skills education to adults in their hometowns. Taking an individualized approach, teens are empowered to evaluate what skills their specific community needs to inform curricula and maximize economic opportunity.

“At Verizon, we believe digital training and a tech-rich education are vital to helping under-resourced communities thrive, opening pathways for higher-earning jobs and stimulating economic growth,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, chief corporate social responsibility officer for Verizon. “We also understand that partnerships with a united mission to close the digital equity gap are critical to achieving any progress. We are excited to continue the 4-H Changemakers partnership and see its positive impact in communities across the U.S. continue.”

The pandemic brought the digital divide inequities to the forefront for many Americans as tasks such as school, work, and healthcare pivoted online. In the same digital divide survey, 89% of teens shared that the need for highspeed broadband internet increased from 2019 to 2021 but actual access decreased by 7% across American teens polled.

“Tractor Supply’s 2,000+ stores around the country are committed to supporting the communities we call home. We recognize the importance of connectivity and digital skills, and believe that this inclusive, multi-generational program will provide community benefits that extend beyond digital skills,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, President of the Tractor Supply Foundation and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations at Tractor Supply Company. “We are excited to support the second year of the 4-H Tech Changemakers program.”

Through the evolution of the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, teens have trained over 50,000 adults with digital skills to help transform their communities. The focus on communities of color and rural communities supports National 4-H Council’s mission to provide opportunity for all young people regardless of circumstance.

“Too many people – especially those living in rural areas -- lack the opportunity to get the digital skills they need to thrive in the today’s world,” said Mary Snapp, Microsoft VP, Strategic Initiatives. “We helped launch 4-H Tech Changemakers five years ago and are proud today to help expand the program and help additional students become digital advocates in their communities.”

To learn more, visit 4-H Tech Changemakers.

