National 4-H Council and Microsoft Extend $10M Partnership to Expand AI Education for Rural Youth and Educators

Washington, D.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For eight years, National 4-H Council and Microsoft have closed the digital divide in rural communities. This collaboration has a track record of turning vision into action — from the 4-H Tech Changemakers initiative that expanded digital skills in rural communities, to reaching 1.4 million youth with the AI Foundations curriculum through Minecraft Education in 2024. This investment reaffirms both organizations’ shared mission to prepare young people for an AI-powered world through Microsoft Minecraft education.

Research by 4-H and Microsoft shows that young people are interested in AI — but many don’t feel prepared to use it.

66% of youth ages 9–17 say they know at least a little about generative AI.

of youth ages 9–17 say they know at least a little about generative AI. 72% want adult guidance to help them use it responsibly.

want adult guidance to help them use it responsibly. 64% believe AI will help them learn skills for future careers.

believe AI will help them learn skills for future careers. Only 28% of rural youth say they know “a great deal” or “a fair amount” about AI — far less than their urban or suburban peers.

“AI is already part of everyday life. Our job is to make sure young people — especially those in rural areas — understand how to use it responsibly today and into the future,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “With Microsoft’s support, we’re giving educators and youth the tools to be healthy, productive and engaged.”

This partnership builds on 4-H’s national Beyond Ready initiative, which aims to reach 10 million youth by 2030. 4-H and Microsoft will:

Train educators in AI basics, ethics, responsibility and practical uses across land grant universities.

in AI basics, ethics, responsibility and practical uses across land grant universities. Provide training modules and train-the-trainer sessions to help local 4-H programs bring AI learning to rural communities.

to help local 4-H programs bring AI learning to rural communities. Offer challenges and hands-on programs such as the 4-H AI Challenge and AI in Ag Challenge , where youth apply AI to solve real problems in their communities.

such as the and , where youth apply AI to solve real problems in their communities. Encourage participation in national initiatives like the Presidential AI Challenge, connecting 4-H youth to peers and mentors across the country.

“For more than a century, 4‑H has been a cornerstone of opportunity and learning in rural America, helping generations build skills that strengthen communities,” said Justin Spelhaug, President, Microsoft Elevate. “We’re proud to build on that legacy and deepen our partnership to bring AI education and capacity building to classrooms and counties nationwide. Together, we can ensure that every young person — no matter where they live — has the tools to thrive in an AI-driven future.”

4-H youth are already putting AI to work. One example is Henry Zou, an 18-year-old Iowa State University Extension 4-H member whose project tackles one of agriculture’s most damaging corn diseases — Gray Leaf Spot (GLS). Henry developed a deep learning system called DeGLS (Detection of Gray Leaf Spot) that uses artificial intelligence to automatically identify and measure the severity of GLS on corn leaves.



“I’ve learned that science isn’t just about experiments — it’s about solving real problems that impact our communities,” said Zou. “GLS affects farmers and food production all over the world, so I wanted to use technology to make a difference. By combining artificial intelligence with agriculture, my goal is to create a tool that helps farmers protect their crops and strengthen the future of agriculture.”

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

