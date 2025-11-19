Carnegie Corporation of New York Awards $750,000 Grant to 4-H to Expand Civic Learning and Engagement for America’s Youth

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From small towns to city centers, 4-H youth are learning how democracy works — through observation, hands-on experience and real-world action. Now, thanks to a $750,000 grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York, even more young people will have the chance to experience civic engagement and community leadership through hands-on experiences.

The Carnegie grant will strengthen and expand 4-H programs that give youth the skills, confidence, and opportunities to lead positive change where they live. Through this support, 4-H will:

Launch a Civic Engagement Track at Ignite by 4-H, a national event in Washington, D.C., where 1,700 high school students from across the country explore leadership, public service, and civil discourse in experiential learning. Teens are the teachers at this conference, leading 75% of the interactive workshops.

Provide 200 scholarships over two years to make the 4-H Ignite youth event available for youth from all communities.

Expand Lead to Change, 4-H's youth-led civic action program offering young people up to 30 grants that fund projects addressing real-world issues, such as food insecurity, environmental stewardship, and voter education.

Train 300 4-H professionals and volunteers through the 4-H PYD Academy, equipping them to guide an estimated 15,000 additional youth in civic learning experiences nationwide.

“Early civic experiences help young people make sense of their communities,” said Ambika Kapur, program director at Carnegie. “We’re pleased to support 4-H in expanding opportunities for youth to build civic knowledge and participate in meaningful ways.”

A Vision for the Future: Beyond Ready Youth

The grant also builds on 4-H’s national Beyond Ready initiative to reach 10 million youth by 2030. By investing in civic learning, Carnegie and 4-H will ensure young people from all backgrounds have access to the tools and mentorship needed to become informed, compassionate leaders who can bridge divides and inspire positive change.

“In 4-H, we see young people as leaders today, not just in the future,” said Jill Bramble, President & CEO of National 4-H Council. “Working alongside caring adult mentors, 4-H’ers connect with their communities, strengthen their purpose, and find their spark. This grant expands opportunities for more youth to lead today so they are Beyond Ready for their future.”

Across the country, 4-H’ers are already putting civic learning into practice. For example, at Minnesota and Georgia’s 4-H Youth Day at the Capitol, teens meet directly with state legislators to discuss issues like mental health, education, and workforce readiness. In Kentucky, youth at the annual 4-H Issues Conference identify local challenges, develop solutions, and present their civic action plans for community mini-grants.

ABOUT 4-H:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

ABOUT CARNEGIE CORPORATION OF NEW YORK:

Carnegie Corporation of New York was established by Andrew Carnegie in 1911 to promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding. Today the foundation works to reduce political polarization through philanthropic support for the issues that Carnegie considered most important: education, democracy, and peace. @CarnegieCorp

4-H Media Contact: Yolanda Stephen, ystephen@fourhcouncil.edu

Carnegie Corporation of New York Media Contact: Angely Montilla, AEM@carnegie.org

