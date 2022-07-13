Ground Penetrating Radar Market worth $453 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Type (Handheld, Cart-based and Vehicle-mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation, Law Enforcement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market size is projected to grow from USD 315 million in 2022 to USD 453 million by 2027 at CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing government involvement and mandates for implementing GPR in applications such as utility detection and transportation infrastructure development will help grow this market. Government mandates to facilitate communication between the owners and operators of underground facilities and the excavation teams, is driving the demand for GPR systems worldwide. For instance, it is mandatory to call 811 before digging anywhere in Washington; failure to abide by this mandate is against the state law, which may lead to a fine, charges, or even criminal convictions.

The market for services is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Various services pertaining to GPR equipment include installation, calibration, maintenance, rental, and training/consulting services offered by GPR equipment manufacturers. The high ownership cost of GPR equipment and the constant requirement for innovative GPR solutions for different applications facilitate end users to procure GPR equipment on rent. Homeowners, commercial and industrial facilities, electrical contractors, plumbing contractors, general contractors, engineering business units, construction companies, and environmental companies are among the major adopters of services pertaining to GPR equipment. Training and consulting services help users operate and understand the equipment effectively and maintain safety while detecting utilities. Calibration services measure and control errors or uncertainties in the equipment measurement.

The market for vehicle-mounted GPR systems is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Vehicle-mounted GPR systems consist of GPR equipment fitted on vehicles such as trucks, cars, UAVs, tanks, and armored vehicles. This type is most commonly used for transportation infrastructure and law enforcement & military applications and consists of custom designs based on the type of application they are used for. For instance, a vehicle-mounted GPR system is used for fast and efficient monitoring of tunnel line structural conditions. Major companies providing vehicle-based GPR equipment include Guideline Geo, SPX Corporation, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., and Chemring Group. For instance, the RoadScan 30 offered by Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. is an effective tool for determining the pavement layers at high speeds. RoadScan 30 can collect data densities that are not easily obtainable using other methods commonly used for pavement testing.

North America accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021. The aging civil structures and deteriorating buildings because of harsh environmental conditions, resulting in increased maintenance, repair, and overhaul costs, would drive the demand for the market in the region. The US is optimistic about the implementation of GPR equipment in infrastructure projects. New governments are directing their expenditures toward meeting critical infrastructure requirements by implementing new advanced monitoring techniques. In the US, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report of 2021, school districts have mentioned a need for upgrades or total replacement of multiple building systems. They also mentioned that the buildings required excavation and underground utility scanning. For this, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC is currently helping to improve the school infrastructure of the US by providing top-of-the-line inspection services and technologies that promote construction safety and project efficiency. The company provides GPRs for utility detection and concrete inspection for buildings in the country.

The Major Player includes Hexagon AB (Sweden), SPX Corporation (US), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Guideline Geo (Sweden), and Chemring Group PLC (UK).

