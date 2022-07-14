FirstFarms A/S acquires shares in Agri Invest A/S

English Danish

FirstFarms A/S has today acquired 1.67 % of the shares in Agri Invest A/S for at total price of 6,687,500 DKK.

”We see a potential in Agri Invest, which owns and operates 10,000 hectares of land in Romania. Our acquisition of shares in the company is a passive investment in line with our strategy about continuous acquisition, optimisation and sale of land,” says CEO of FirstFarms, Anders H. Nørgaard.

The acquisition of shares does not affect the announced expectations for 2022 of and EBITDA in the level of 80-120 mDKK and an EBIT of 35-75 mDKK.

