Vimeo Enhances Leadership Team With the Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the appointments of Lynn Girotto as Chief Marketing Officer and Ashraf Alkarmi as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Both executives bring decades of experience across leading B2B and B2C companies, and mark the most recent additions to Vimeo’s leadership team; other recent appointees include Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer, Eric Cox as Chief Revenue Officer, and Crystal Boysen as Chief People Officer.



“Lynn and Ashraf bring strategic expertise to Vimeo at a pivotal time, as our product suite is starting to gain traction in the enterprise and we have an opportunity to define how video is used in the future of work,” said Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo. “Lynn is a rare breed in marketing, with over 30 years of experience driving growth at some of the world’s most differentiated brands. Ashraf brings a passion for video and a mix of vision, strategy, and operational excellence that very few product leaders possess. I am thrilled to welcome both of them to an executive team that is dedicated to bringing video to every employee, team, and company in the world.”

Girotto is a seasoned marketing expert who has driven scale at a wide range of companies across software, consumer goods, and creative communities, including Tableau, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Getty Images. In her role at Vimeo, Girotto will report to CEO Anjali Sud and will oversee the company’s marketing engine to accelerate its growth in the enterprise and increase brand awareness as a video software company.

“As a marketer, I have experienced the power of video firsthand and believe in its potential to transform how we reach and engage our audiences,” said Lynn Girotto, CMO, Vimeo. “I am incredibly excited about Vimeo’s product and the scale the company has achieved to date, when most of the world doesn’t yet know us as a B2B software solution. I look forward to leveraging our globally trusted brand, engaged user community, and freemium model to capture the large and growing video software market.”

Alkarmi is a proven product leader with an impressive track record of delivering both user and commercial success at technology and video platform companies. He has led an enterprise video product at Brightcove, launched and ran Facebook Watch at Meta, and has served in multiple roles at Amazon, launching an enterprise-grade streaming service for AWS and most recently serving as the General Manager of Amazon’s Freevee business (formerly known as IMDb TV), taking it from concept to global streaming service. Reporting to Vimeo President Mark Kornfilt, Alkarmi will lead the product team to unlock video as a mission-critical tool at work.

“I have dedicated my career to building and growing transformational products and product teams, and I fundamentally believe that video and technology can transform the way we work,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, CPO, Vimeo. “I am joining a team that is equally as passionate, and a platform that continues to lead in innovation. At Vimeo I will be in a unique position to build upon a strong foundation to drive product-led growth and industry-leading capabilities so that in the near future we won’t need to imagine video-first communication at work— we’ll be living it.”

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

Contacts

Vimeo Communications

Matt Anchin

pr@vimeo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a5681da-3a93-42d4-adee-9dbc477bdb0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a867f9e9-7a45-4efb-8311-b87b358d9f7c