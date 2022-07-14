SPR Therapeutics to Present Clinical Trial and Real-World Findings at ASPN 2022

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics announced today that two presentations highlighting SPRINT® PNS in treating chronic pain will be featured at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) conference July 14-17.



Durability of Relief with Percutaneous Medial Branch PNS for the Treatment of Chronic Axial Low Back Pain will be featured as an oral presentation by Dr. Chris Gilmore of Carolinas Pain Institute on Saturday, July 16. The low back pain multicenter study, which explored the durability of pain relief after treatment with the SPRINT PNS System, found 77 percent of participants reported clinically meaningful improvement one year following the 60-day treatment. There were no serious or unanticipated adverse events during this study, and the most common adverse events were mild skin irritation or pruritis (itching). This work was selected as one of just 25 oral presentations for the conference from a pool of more than 160 submissions based on evaluations by a panel of peer reviewers as part of the ASPN Scientific Review Committee.

A Real-world Retrospective Review of Outcomes Resulting from 60-day PNS for the Treatment of Chronic Pain represents one of the largest studies in PNS with nearly 4,500 patients evaluated retrospectively. The positive response to SPRINT PNS was consistent across a wide range of nerve targets with 72 percent of patients defined as responders at the end of the 60-day treatment based on pain relief and/or quality of life improvement. While safety data were not included in this review, previously published studies found the most common adverse events to include skin irritation due to bandages or adhesives and discomfort from lead placement procedure.

“These studies continue to corroborate and support the positive outcomes we’ve seen in extensive clinical and real-world use cases of SPRINT PNS throughout the body with great consistency,” said Josh Boggs, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at SPR Therapeutics.

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit www.SprintPNS.com .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.