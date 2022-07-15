Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 July 2022
|XBRU
|5 000
|31.30
|31.62
|30.96
|156 500
|CEUX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 July 2022
|XBRU
|5 000
|31.56
|31.84
|31.18
|157 800
|CEUX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11 July 2022
|XBRU
|5 000
|31.43
|31.80
|30.98
|157 150
|CEUX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12 July 2022
|XBRU
|5 000
|31.25
|31.74
|30.82
|156 250
|CEUX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13 July 2022
|XBRU
|5 000
|31.50
|31.90
|31.00
|157 500
|CEUX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25 000
|31.41
|31.90
|30.82
|785 200
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 508 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 July 2022
|0
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|0
|8 July 2022
|800
|31,25
|31,30
|31,20
|25 000
|11 July 2022
|2 400
|31,20
|31,40
|31,00
|74 880
|12 July 2022
|1 000
|30,92
|30,92
|30,90
|30 920
|13 July 2022
|2 200
|31,42
|31,70
|31,00
|69 124
|Total
|6 400
|-
|-
|-
|199 924
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 July 2022
|1 700
|31,18
|31,50
|30,94
|53 006
|8 July 2022
|1 400
|31,73
|31,84
|31,68
|44 422
|11 July 2022
|1 808
|31,40
|31,80
|31,20
|56 771
|12 July 2022
|2 200
|31,48
|31,80
|31,10
|69 256
|13 July 2022
|1 400
|31,84
|31,90
|31,80
|44 576
|Total
|8 508
|-
|-
|-
|268 031
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 214 shares.
On 13 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 004 190 own shares, or 5.09 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
