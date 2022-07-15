Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Size worth $935.33Mn by 2028 – Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

New YorkThe Insight Partners published latest research study on “Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Measurement Type (In-Situ and Extractive), Gas Analyzer Type (Oxygen Analyzer, Ammonia Analyzer, COx Analyzer, Moisture Analyzer, Hx Analyzer, CxHx Analyzer, and Others), and Industry Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Mining & Metal, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Cement, and Others)” The global tunable diode laser analyzer market growth is driven by rising demand for energy is resulting in new power plants setups globally and rising awareness regarding green sustainability resulting in increasing government's stringent safety standards.





Market Size Value in US$ 590.89 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 935.33 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 153 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Measurement Type, Gas Analyzer Type, and Industry Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Absorption spectroscopy is used to measure tunable diode lasers (TDLs). The TDLA system analyses gases in real time to improve efficiency, safety, and quality, and to ensure environmental compliance. TDLs are used for gas analysis in which gas molecules absorb light at specific colors, called absorption lines. A TDL analyzer consists of optical lenses that focus the laser light through the gas to be measured, a laser that emits infrared light, and a detector. The detector and electronics control the laser and translate the detector signal into a signal representing the gas concentration. With increase in oil & gas applications, the penetration of TDLA will rise, which in turn will fuel the growth of tunable diode laser analyzer market.





Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Analog Devices, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Diodes Incorporated; Microchip Technology Inc.; Skyworks Solutions; On Semiconductor; Renesas Electronics Corporation; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the tunable diode laser analyzer market players profiled during the report study. In addition, several other key companies were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global tunable diode laser analyzer market and its ecosystem.

In April 2021, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc. for a smart, connected world, under which Skyworks will acquire the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at US$ 2.75 billion.

In April 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the first tunable diode laser analyzers and multiplexers that meet stringent PCIe Gen6 specifications.





Increasing Number of New Power Plants Setups due to Rising Energy Demands Drives Market Growth to Propel Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Growth during Forecast Period

Various plant units and piping may contain pressurized, high-temperature, corrosive, combustible, and toxic gases, which may be problematic for traditional technologies. In power plants, the piping systems may be exposed to high temperatures; toxic gases; and corrosive and pressurized toxic gases, which may pose a threat to the power plants. Thus, advanced tunable diode laser analyzers are installed at many power plants to overcome such threats. TDLS8000, an in-situ gas analyzer offered by Yokogawa, supports 10 languages, such as English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Hungarian, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. With the intuitive 7.5-inch color touch screen HMI, no PC is required for its operation and maintenance. It provides all data, including trends and graphs, and can be installed remotely.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the overall oil & gas industry in 2020 and 2021, owing to considerable disruption in the industry supply chain activities, coupled with several countries sealing off their international trade in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, as the global oil prices plummeted significantly due to limited demand and continuous production by the oil-producing countries, there was a considerable decline in production activities among the major oil-producing countries. Consequently, the discontinuation of oil & gas activities virtually disrupted the demand for any related products & services, including gas analyzers in oil & gas sector. Moreover, across all industries, owing to rapid investments made by several governments to promote the adoption of automation. However, due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing facilities of industrial automated solutions across the globe were adversely impacted, leading to low production volumes.





Stringent Safety Standards by Governments with Rising Awareness Regarding Sustainability Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Growing focus on global warming is raising air quality deterioration and health concerns. Many developing and developed economies are making tremendous efforts and massive investments for promoting the adoption of new technologies to detect and limit hazardous gases such as CH 4 , CO 2 , CO, H 2 S, and HONO in the atmosphere. Regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency in the US are implementing several stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas and solid waste emissions due to growing concerns about environmental sustainability. As a result, several market players are focusing on releasing new products with innovative features to help industrial players monitor their industrial gas emissions. For instance, in 2019, Emerson introduced a new hybrid quantum cascade and tunable diode laser—Rosemount 4400—which is a continuous gas analyzer used to accurately monitor emissions of components gasses, such as nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), carbon monoxide (CO), nitric oxide (NO), and sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), in manufacturing facilities. A slew of new product launches is boosting the market growth in North America. The growing development of the oil & gas industry and power plants in the MEA is propelling the adoption of industrial boilers, resulting in demand for tunable diode laser analyzers. Advanced features of tunable diode laser analyzers and returns on investments (ROIs) are the major factors driving the installation of these systems in In South America.









