Free2move Becomes a World Leader in Mobility with Acquisition of Share Now

Acceleration of Free2move’s strategic plan in Europe and in the United States

Key step for Free2move in its mission to simplify customer mobility, proposing solutions per minutes, days, months and years

With this acquisition of the European free-floating car-sharing leader, Free2move now reaches over 6 million customers worldwide, and reinforces its mobility hub offer in Europe

Major step towards the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 goal of growing Free2move’s profitable mobility service

AMSTERDAM, July 18, 2022 – Free2move today announced the completion of the acquisition of Share Now, the market leader and pioneer of free-floating car sharing in Europe. With this acquisition, Free2move continues its aggressive growth plan as a worldwide mobility leader and expanding its mobility hubs concept to 14 new cities. Share Now’s executive management team remains in place.

“We are very enthusiastic about the new chapter we are about to write with Share Now, the European leader in free-floating car-sharing,” said Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2move CEO. “Free2move and Share Now are very complementary and our joint expertise now grants us the savoir-faire to truly innovate in the worldwide mobility market. I offer a very warm welcome to every Share Now colleague as they join the Free2move family.”

“We are very happy to join Free2move,” said Olivier Reppert, CEO Share Now. “We will keep moving forward together to meet our customers’ expectations for increasingly sustainable, innovative and flexible mobility.”

Free2move is a worldwide mobility player for B2B and B2C customers with a fleet of more than 450,000 cars offering rental, car sharing and subscription services, and a network of more than 500,000 parking places. With this acquisition, Free2move expands its reach now to 32 European and U.S. mobility hubs.

The Share Now acquisition will allow Free2move to rapidly reach Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 goal of 15 million customers and €2.8 billion in revenue by 2030. It will also open new synergies and enhance the profitability of the two companies.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis About Free2move

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points in Europe.

About SHARE NOW

As the European market leader and pioneer of free-floating car-sharing, SHARE NOW is represented in 16 major European cities with around 10,000 vehicles, including around 3,000 electric vehicles. About 3.5 million customers already use the service. SHARE NOW offers a sustainable solution for urban mobility and, as part of the mobility offer, contributes significantly to relieving traffic congestion in cities. Each car-sharing car replaces up to 20 private vehicles in urban traffic. SHARE NOW continues to expand its European free-floating car-sharing activities. The mobility provider was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG. It has its headquarters in Berlin.







For more information contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com Valérie GILLOT –



communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Attachment