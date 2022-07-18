TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises $47,000 at 6th Lawn Bowling Fundraiser

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union, raised $47,000 towards a scholarship fund that will help students with costs of higher education at a recent lawn bowling benefit event.

The sixth TopLine Credit Union Foundation charitable event took place at Brookview Golf Course and Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley, Minnesota on Thursday, June 30th, a beautiful warm and sunny day, with over 130 attendees and 51 sponsoring organizations from across the nation coming together to enjoy lawn bowling, networking, live auction, silent auction and raffles, all to benefit a great cause — financial grants for education. Check out the video to see all the fun!

Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2015, the foundation has awarded over $86,500 to recipients pursing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. The foundation also supports local and global financial education, and in July 2022 awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria.

Thank you to all of our generous individuals, business partners and Minnesota credit unions who came out to support our scholarship fundraising event, we couldn’t have done it without their charitable spirit,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “It was a fun day coming together to embrace our credit union values of “people helping people” with the proceeds being awarded to help out with post-secondary education costs.”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation was established in 2015 to support our cooperative spirit to connect, care and contribute in the communities we serve with the mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow.” Donations are accepted year-round, by contacting Foundation@TopLinecu.com, 763-391-9494 or online at www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $675 million and serves nearly 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

