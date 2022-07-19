Global Retail Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions Market Report 2022: Rich-media Collaboration, Omnichannel Contact Center, & UCC Integration with Vertical-specific Solutions

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Retail Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study leverages the input of IT decision makers from a global survey conducted by the publisher in November through December 2021, which was analyzed in 2022.

Retail sales are an important economic indicator because consumer spending reflects the strength of an economy and its fundamentals. Retailers are expected to invest in transformative technologies to prepare for unexpected events, new emergencies and build resilience. Currently, among the primary focal areas for retailers is to build e-commerce capabilities and support the diverse workforce with unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact center technologies.



IT decision maker participants spanned across global regions, and business sizes. The survey focused on the current state of adoption among various unified communications, collaboration and contact center tools, key investment drivers and future investment plans, perceived benefits of those tools, top challenges that retail organizations face, the current and future state of hybrid work, as well as future office and real estate plans.



The retail sector encompasses a rage of business types, from automotive retail; consumer and professional electronics retail; fashion, fitness and personal care; convenience, hyper markets, grocery stores and more. As such, the industry is comprised of a diverse mix of worker roles across back office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles.



Key Topics Covered:



1 IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey: Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution - Country

2 IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey: Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority

Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

Respondent Profile - IT/Telecom-Related Purchase Involvement

Organization Profile - Size of Organization

Organization Revenue

3 Market Overview

Why Retail? Why Now?

Retail Industry - Definition, Revenue and ICT Spend

Retail Industry Overview - Workforce Characteristics

Disruption in the Retail Industry

Overview of Key Trends in Retail industry

Retail Industry in the Spotlight

Frontline Workers in the Retail Industry

4 Digital Transformation in the Retail Industry

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Digital Transformation Strategies

Impact of Covid-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy and Investments in 2021-2022

Business Goals for Retail Organizations in 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives in 2022

Employee Engagement Initiatives in 2022

Hurdles in Achieving Digital Transformation Objectives

Digital Transformation Success measurement

5 UCC and Contact Center Adoption in the Retail Industry

IT/Telecom Decision-maker Perspectives: UCC and Contact Center Adoption

Usage of UCC and Contact Center Solutions

Usage of UCC and Contact Center Tools

Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environment

Usage of Primary Type of Telephony solution in the Organization

Importance of Infrastructure Capabilities when Choosing Enterprise Telephony/Unified Communications Platform

Selection Criteria for Cloud PBX Solution/Providers

Importance of Purchasing Tangential Capabilities from the Same Provider

Usage of UCC Technologies in Meeting Rooms

Importance of Mobility Features

Usage of Business Communications Services on Mobile/Cellular Devices

Usage of 5G Mobile Devices

Factors Prohibiting Investments in UCC Technologies

Type of Interaction Channels Employed

Technologies Used to Improve Contact Center Performance and Workforce Engagement

6 Frontliner UCC Adoption in the Retail Industry

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Frontline Workers

Frontline Workers in Retail Organizations

Perception of Organization's Capabilities to Empower Frontline Workers

Importance of Technology Investment for Frontline Workers by 2024

Technologies Used by Frontline Workers Today

UCC Tools Used by Frontline Workers

Importance of Capabilities for Frontline Workers

Provisioning of Mobile Apps by Worker Type

Provider Selection Criteria for Investing in UCC Solutions for Frontline Workers

Factors Preventing Frontline Workers Empowerment

7 Work from Home and Remote Work in the Retail Industry

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Work from Home and Remote Work

Percentage of Employees Working at a Desk and Not Classified as Frontliners

Workforce Working From Home

Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

8 Future Investment Plans in the Retail Vertical

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Future Investment Plans

Usage of UCC and Contact Center Solutions in 2023

CX Priorities Over the Next Year

Factors Driving Investments in UCC Solutions by 2023

9 Retail Vertical Industry Trends

Best Practices in Delivering Value to Verticals and Frontline Workers

Examples of Vertical Solutions

10 Conclusion

