Tri Pointe Homes Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes®, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today its recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2022-2023. Great Place to Work Certification™, the global benchmark for identifying outstanding workplace culture, is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike with more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries applying for certification each year.



Tri Pointe Homes was also named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2022, an honor that is especially significant as Millennials make up the majority of the U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center1 and are, more than any other generation, seeking equity, transparency, flexibility and purpose, according to Great Place to Work2.

“As a people-first company, nothing gives us greater pleasure than being certified by Great Place to Work®,” said Doug Bauer, chief executive officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “This highly coveted recognition, in addition to our special Millennial workplace distinction, is a testament to the talented and dedicated team members who are at the heart of all we do at Tri Pointe. They live and breathe our deep-seated belief that we are in the life-changing business and I am humbled that they have chosen to make Tri Pointe their home and work hard to create a rewarding work environment for all and to deliver an exceptional experience for our homeowners.”

The Great Place to Work Certification™ process revealed that 93 percent of employees at Tri Pointe Homes say it is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Ninety-seven percent said team members are made to feel welcome when they join the company, and 96 percent said they were proud to tell others they work there.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to going to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn an equitable share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotions.

“Words like leadership, people, culture, team and family come up over and over again when team members are asked what makes us unique and stand out as a great workplace, including for Millennials,” said Heather Breidenthal, Tri Pointe Homes’ chief human resources officer. “It’s clear our teams feel that the lives we’re changing aren’t just our customers’, they’re also our own, every day.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list, Fortune and Great Place to Work® measured the differences in more than 413,000 Millennials’ survey responses as compared to those of other generations and assessed the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of their experiences. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have at least 50 Millennial employees in the U.S.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

