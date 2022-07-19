PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Formation of Nonprofit PetVivo Cares To Advance The Health & Well-Being of Companion Animals

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and other therapeutics for pets, is pleased to announce the launch of a philanthropic endeavor called PetVivo Cares, a registered 501(c)(3) organization.



PetVivo Cares is partnering with the animal healthcare community to advance the health and well-being of animals experiencing discomfort from lameness or other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. “We take our goals seriously,” said Scott Herold, Executive Director of PetVivo Cares. “Our mission is to provide animal-based nonprofits & companion/therapy animal organizations, with no-cost or reduced-cost Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology. PetVivo Cares is dedicated to providing the best quality of life for your pets so that you can focus on loving and enjoying your companion animal.”

PetVivo and PetVivo Cares have a genuine passion for animals. To demonstrate this passion, PetVivo has set a goal to donate 500 no-cost Spryng injections to animal organizations. Spryng, an injectable veterinary medical device administered by licensed veterinarians, will be provided on a financial or critical needs basis. With the support of private donations, PetVivo Cares can grow the success stories exponentially, expanding the PetVivo’s reach to treat even more dogs, cats, horses and other animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions.

“We are very excited to be able to give back to the animal care community, via its numerous and dedicated organizations,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We’ve gotten to know so many wonderful animals as well as people, and we are excited to discover how we can further help animals experiencing joint discomfort. Nothing is better than seeing an animal recover and spring back into action after treatment.”

Leading PetVivo Cares as Executive Director is Scott Herold, multi-award-winning philanthropist, youth advocate, and nonprofit record label executive. Herold is a seasoned veteran of the nonprofit world and his work with Rock the Cause Records and High School for Recording Arts is well respected in philanthropic circles. “Much of my work has been focused on arts and underserved youth. I am looking forward to discovering new ways of serving our community through its beloved animal friends,” said Mr. Herold.

Designed by Stickerbook Collective, PetVivo Cares is launching a dynamic new website in celebration of its pet wellness strides. The PetVivo Cares website will feature the personal triumphs of each pet receiving Spryng with individual blog posts to track their journeys to joint recovery. In addition to TikTok and Instagram reels, PetVivo Cares will be featuring blog posts on Pinterest, so you can meet the charming personalities of our clients. To find out more about our revolutionary product or to see if your organization qualifies for a PetVivo Cares Spryng grant visit petvivocares.org or call 1-888-478-8273. You can also follow us @petvivocares on all social platforms.

Spryng is only sold in the United States and its territories. For more information about Spryng also visit the technology page on petvivocares.org.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

About PetVivo Cares, Inc.

PetVivo Cares is a nonprofit community-focused organization dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of companion animals. We partner with the animal health community to provide reduced-cost or no-cost SPRYNG™ with Osteo-Cushion Technology, a product developed by PetVivo, Inc. (“PetVivo”). SPRYNG™ is an effective tool to aid in the management of osteoarthritis, lameness, and rehabilitation of companion animals.

PetVivo Cares wants to enhance the lives of companion animals by helping to make SPRYNG™ available to animals who may not have the opportunity to receive it. Discover PetVivo Cares at petvivocares.org or follow our socials @petvivocares

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.