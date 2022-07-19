Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb477f4780a5b4f05bd2c176b54b63365. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2324o3fj

Date: July 27, 2022



Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.



