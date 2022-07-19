Ultimus Receives Unprecedented Independent Survey Results

Firm earns record-breaking Global Custodian client survey scores for eighth consecutive year

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce its record-breaking results in Global Custodian’s 2022 Mutual Fund Administration Survey, earning the highest overall service satisfaction scores in the industry.

The third-party survey examined client responses across thirteen categories, with Ultimus obtaining the highest scores in all thirteen, including perfect marks in nine. For the eighth consecutive year, Ultimus’ clients awarded the firm exceptionally high marks, further validating the company’s client-centric approach. As a result, Ultimus received the distinguished Global Outperformer and Category Outperformer accreditations from Global Custodian.

The thirteen categories in Global Custodian’s annual survey included client service, onboarding, fund accounting, and transfer agency, among others. Furthermore, three of the nine categories in which Ultimus accrued a perfect score of 7.0 were onboarding, transfer agency, and middle office services.

According to Global Custodian’s write-up of the published results, client quotes also reflected incredible satisfaction with the firm’s client-centered culture:

“Ultimus Fund Services provides an extremely high level of service to our firm and funds.”

“The response time to our inquiries is fantastic.”

Regarding Onboarding, another says their experience with new funds “continues to be flawless!”



Gary Tenkman , Ultimus’ CEO, notes the firm’s appreciation for its clients and attributes the exceptionally high marks to the team’s dedication to service. “We are delighted to receive these remarkably high scores as evidence of our outstanding service, for the eighth year in a row,” he says. “To me these results are a direct reflection of having experienced industry talent who are passionate about providing top notch service and leveraging best in class technology. The Ultimus team deserves all the credit!”

Appreciating client’s participation in the survey, Tenkman says, “Thank you to each client who took time out of their hectic schedules to participate in the survey and post tangible positive comments. It is a high honor since no one is obligated to do so, and we will continue to put our clients first, day after day, year over year.”

Bill Tomko , EVP, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus, elaborates on the firm’s client-centric interactions and congratulates Ultimus team members for their outstanding client service. “Our client interactions start before they ever join Ultimus or launch a fund. First, we extend the time and attention necessary to understand their goals and the nuances of their business, then create a tailored approach to address their needs,” he says. “I want to thank the Ultimus team for their hard work and dedication to this level of service, especially since we and our clients are still in a mostly virtual environment. That is a huge accomplishment. This steadfast client-centric approach is indeed the Ultimus difference, and the Global Custodian survey results have once again affirmed that.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 875 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

