Mark Forrest Joins Gordon Brothers as Director, Business Development

Boston, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Forrest has joined Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, as Director, Business Development.

Forrest will expand Gordon Brothers’ integrated service offerings and presence in the Midwest. With over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, capital markets and lending, he will work with private equity, investment banking and asset-based lending professionals in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Northern Ohio to identify valuation, disposition and lending opportunities for the firm.

Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Forrest was a managing director at a leading corporate and investment bank responsible for originating, structuring and syndicating asset-based loans for clients and financial sponsors across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, metals, mining and manufacturing.

“Mark is a respected lending professional and thought leader whose depth of industry expertise will play a critical role in our continued expansion,” said Aaron Walton, Managing Director, Western Regional Sales Manager at Gordon Brothers. “He’ll work collaboratively with leaders across the firm to deliver best-in-class integrated services to our clients.”

“Gordon Brothers’ impressive global reach and track record have driven incredible growth in recent years. I look forward to supporting the firm’s continued success,” said Forrest.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.