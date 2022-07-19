Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Defining and Measuring the Employer Value Proposition

Boca Raton, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on July 26 to understand how employers measure, monitor, and improve their EVP.

Changing market conditions have changed the workforce dynamic. Organizations understand the critical need for understanding and improving their EVP in these increasingly unpredictable times.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Employer Value Proposition, focuses on:

How leading organizations are working on improving their EVP, even in a VUCA dynamic

What challenges organizations are facing when defining and refining their EVP

How organizations use data and analytics to measure, monitor, and improve their EVP

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SSDXND5. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s strategy brief, How to Guarantee Your Remote Workers Are Engaged and Productive?

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are using to ensure their EVP is well-defined, measurable, and bringing real value back to their business. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve how they design and deliver their EVP.

“Whether you have all remote employees, all contingent workers, less than 10 employees, fully global, whatever – you need to be able to ensure the continuation of high-performance in your organization. “said Cliff Stevenson, Principal HR and Talent Acquisition Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “One of the only ways to ensure that is to create an environment that is rewarding for the employees and the business as a whole, and creating that engaging workplace is what improving the EVP is all about.”

