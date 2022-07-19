Life Extension launches the new Calm-Mag providing a special form of magnesium that helps relieve stress

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busy schedules can take a toll on our well-being. Some supplement consumers turn to magnesium to help ward off the effects of daily stress. But if you don’t take the right kind of magnesium, not enough of it may make its way into your brain to make a difference. That’s why Life Extension has created Calm-Mag Magnesium Acetyl Taurinate: a form of magnesium that is readily absorbed by your brain, for superior stress relief.

“Unmanaged stress can impact levels of stress hormones and magnesium,” says Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “This in turn makes it difficult for the body to adapt to the physiological effects of stress—what we call our ‘stress response,’” Dr. Smith explained.

Fortunately, there are healthy ways to manage stress, including supplements. Studies show that magnesium helps encourage feelings of calmness by positively impacting brain pathways associated with stress management. This essential mineral has also been shown to help encourage the activity of good-mood neurotransmitters like serotonin and GABA.

“Here’s the problem,” said Discovery Research Scientist, Kristin Moskal, M.S. “Not all—in fact not many—forms of magnesium are available to your brain. So, if the magnesium can’t make it from your bloodstream to your brain tissue, its ability to help encourage calmness will be limited. That’s why we’ve formulated Calm-Mag, to exclusively deliver magnesium acetyl taurinate.”

This special form of magnesium is ideal for crossing the blood-brain barrier, getting to your nervous system easily, where it can do the most good. The result? Clinical research shows that supplementing with magnesium acetyl taurinate significantly improves feelings of relaxation and emotional calmness. Which is a good thing because we could all use a little break!

Life Extension’s Calm-Mag Magnesium Acetyl Taurinate is vegetarian, gluten-free and made with absolutely no genetically modified ingredients (Non-GMO).

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment