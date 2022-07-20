SIOS Technology Corp. Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Expand Access to its High Availability Clustering Software Through Work with AWS Sales Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with AWS through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to help more global customers provide HA/DR protection for their most critical applications with SIOS DataKeeper and SIOS LifeKeeper clustering software,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology. “SIOS’ acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will allow us to be better aligned with AWS Account Managers to drive adoption of SIOS and help more organizations ensure high availability of their critical applications.”

SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition software seamlessly integrates with Windows Server Failover Clustering environments to enable high availability clustering and advanced disaster recovery without the cost and complexity of shared storage.

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux provides reliable, easy-to-manage failover clustering protection for customers with critical applications, such as SAP, HANA, SQL Server, and Oracle running in a SUSE Linux, Red Hat Linux or Rocky Linux environment. SIOS’ unique application-specific recovery modules (ARKs) automate manual steps and ensure operation is recovered quickly, reliably and in compliance with application best practices.

The SIOS AMIs in AWS Marketplace provide an easy, convenient way for customers to trial and purchase SIOS DataKeeper and LifeKeeper software to protect business-critical applications on AWS. With the AWS Quick Start program, system administrators and managers can see firsthand how easy it is to deploy a cluster on AWS with SIOS DataKeeper or SIOS LifeKeeper products.

