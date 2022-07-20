Recent Land Purchase Will Increase STACK Infrastructure’s Flagship Portland Campus to 200MW

DENVER, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the expansion of its flagship Portland campus to 200MW. Hillsboro, Oregon is one of the nation’s fastest growing data center markets and this land acquisition nearly doubles the campus footprint to a total of 50 acres. The massive and contiguous campus expansion solidifies STACK’s commitment to offering maximum scalability in this high-demand location.

STACK’s latest announcement brings the total available and in-development capacity in Hillsboro to over 230MW and further solidifies STACK’s leadership position in the region. Located in Hillsboro adjacent to PGE’s Shute Substation, the campus features direct access to extensive fiber, benefits from Hillsboro’s Enterprise Zone and its property tax abatement policies, and sustainable power practices with 100% renewable energy delivered across STACK facilities.

“As one of the first data center developers in Hillsboro, STACK is dedicated to swift, strategic development to continuously address the demand for available capacity in this rapidly expanding region,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “Our commitment to deliver 200MW on this campus builds on our significant investment in the market.”

In 2022, in addition to delivering a 24MW Hillsboro facility in January, STACK announced its entrance into three new markets in Australia, an additional 84MW campus in Northern Virginia (bringing its current and under-development capacity to 600+MW in the region), multiple significant expansions into the EMEA market with data centers in the Nordics, Italy, and Switzerland, and a 36MW Inzai, Japan campus. STACK’s numerous expansions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC make it one of the largest private data center operators worldwide.

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

