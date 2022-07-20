HYCU® Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

Boston, Massachusetts, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise BaaS company specializing in hybrid and multi-cloud data protection as a service, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage, including Disaster Recovery, category. This annual list, published during CRN’s Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

As an Emerging Vendor in the Storage and Disaster Recovery category, HYCU was recognized for its ability to overcome the challenges caused by the rise of ransomware. Providing cost-effective and efficient protection for both management and recovery options across on-premises and public cloud IT environments has enabled HYCU to support their customers and the ongoing ransomware risks.

The companies featured on this year’s Emerging Vendors list were selected across nine different categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Tools, Application Development/DevOps, Big Data, Security, Networking & Unified Communications, Data Center & Systems, Storage, Cloud and Edge Computing/Internet of Things.

“As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, CRN’s Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

“Following our Series B announcement in June, resulting in $140M total raised in the past year, we have continued to see accelerated interest in our multi-cloud data protection solutions,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Given the increased risk of ransomware, our partners and their customers recognize the need to protect, manage, and recover their mission-critical workloads, efficiently and with ease. That ability to help enable a safer world makes this latest recognition all the more meaningful. We would not be as successful without the success of our partner community. Our commitment to our resellers and key CSP, MSP, and MSSP partners to address their customers’ problems with simplicity while delivering a financially rewarding engagement model is incredibly important to everyone at HYCU. Thank you The Channel Company editors for this recognition. And, we can’t thank our channel and reseller partners enough for their ongoing support.”

