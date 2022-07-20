Certified Leadership Development Strategist (CLDS) Program Now Available from Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group has developed the only Leadership Development certification that focuses on professional development. CLDS professionals leave the program with new competencies and skills that boost their careers and improve their organization’s Leadership Development programs. The CLDS professional certification offers leaders a real-world approach to developing competencies and skills that can be immediately implemented and deployed within their own companies. The CLDS certification focuses more on the strategic leadership development impact of your work, applicable directly to your company.

“The Certified Leadership Development Strategist (CLDS) Program is the only Leadership Development certification that focuses on professional development,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. “CLDS professionals leave the program with new competencies and skills that boost their career and improve their organizations Leadership Development programs.”

Professionals who attain the Certified Leadership Development Strategist designation receive CLDS credentials and a digital badge to be displayed on a CV, in a bio, on social profiles, and in email signatures.

Brandon Hall Group professional certifications are comprehensive educational programs centered around a multiphase knowledge test.

This certification is taken in three phases. We have created a comprehensive Resource Guide with thought-leading research insights, utilizing cases and executive interviews covering the twenty-four competencies every leadership professional should possess to successfully prepare you to apply your new skills every day on the job. You may view details about each phase below.

“The exam isn’t merely memorization and theory, but a real-world approach to developing competencies and skills that can be immediately implemented and deployed,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group.

The course is self-guided and comes with all the resources to complete the 40-hour course within one year.

Competencies include:

Design Thinking, Ideation, Strategic Planning and Execution, Business Acumen, Consulting, Leadership/Change Advocacy, Coaching and Mentoring, Inclusiveness, Collaboration, Data Science, Digital Dexterity, Learning Agility, Compensation/Rewards/Recognition, Leadership Development/Succession, Performance Management, Organizational Design and Effectiveness, Compliance/Risk Management, EVP/Engagement/Employee Brand, Team-building/Talent Readiness, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Career Advancement, Learning and Performance, People Analytics, and Technology Leadership.

For more information on this certification program and others, visit https://certification.brandonhall.com/learning-paths/certified-leadership-development-strategist-clds.

Attachment