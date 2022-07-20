La-Z-Boy Incorporated Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

MONROE, Mich., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report shares how La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s continued investments into sustainable products, a healthy planet, and a values-based culture is driving results for customers, consumers, employees, shareholders, and the world at large.



Melinda Whittington, President and CEO of La-Z Boy Incorporated said, “For nearly 100 years, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has delivered quality and comfort to families around the world. As we build the La-Z-Boy of tomorrow, our goal is to make the world a better place through the transformational power of comfort. This means we embrace curiosity for sustainable design, operate with compassion for a sustainable planet, and empower courage for a sustainable culture, leveraging our core values.”

Deliver Sustainable Comfort is the philosophy embedded into La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s ESG initiatives. In 2021, La-Z-Boy Incorporated made notable progress across three key pillars: Sustainable Design, Sustainable Planet, and Sustainable Culture. Highlights include:

Sustainable Design

Received a High Score on the Wood Furniture Scorecard, an initiative of the National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council to show the progress of sustainability initiatives by furniture companies.

Established the Supplier Inclusion Program, which seeks to ensure inclusion is a component of every product La-Z-Boy Incorporated makes.

Sustainable Planet

Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Executed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement to help La-Z-Boy Incorporated address the carbon footprint of more than 90% of its current total annual U.S. energy consumption.

Sustainable Culture

Signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge which outlines specific actions to cultivate a diverse, inclusive and trusting environment.

Granted more than $2.7 million to non-profit organizations through cash and in-kind donations from La-Z-Boy Incorporated and the La-Z-Boy Foundation.

To learn more about how La-Z-Boy Incorporated delivers sustainable comfort, read the full ESG Report at https://www.la-z-boy.com/content/AboutLaZBoy.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 161 of the 348 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 348 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 531 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.