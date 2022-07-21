Redwood Logistics to Host Veterans in Logistics Webinar

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies, announced today that the company will host their annual Veteran in Logistics webinar on Tuesday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. CT. Redwood Logistics Director of Strategic Sales Steve Rose, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1980, will co-lead the discussion, touching on transition tips for veterans.



This year, the topic of the Veterans in Logistics webinar is Find Your Career Fit(ness). The fast evolution of the workforce and logistics industry can cause challenges for veteran employees and job seekers, but these changes can also lead to opportunities. The webinar will offer tips for veterans to make smart decisions about their career journeys within the industry. Scott Luton, the founder and CEO of Supply Chain Now and a U.S. Air Force veteran, will moderate the event.

“We intend to offer multiple perspectives from real veterans within our space on logistics trends, transition tips and mental health and wellness,” said Rose. “We are committed to making the logistics industry the best possible place for veterans to work while furthering the development of those already working within our landscape.”

The webinar will include three different sessions about various career-oriented topics that affect veterans. Cathy Morrow Roberson, the founder and president at Logistics Trends & Insights LLC, will speak on the biggest trends in the logistics industry. Veterans Steve Rose and Carlos Rivera-Madrid (U.S. Navy, 2022), the international logistics coordinator at ORBIS Corporation, will discuss transition tips for veterans. Rhonda Bompensa-Zimmerman, the director of fitness and wellness at GlobalTranz and daughter of a Vietnam veteran, will speak on how mental health affects veterans in the workplace and what employers can do to help improve veterans’ mental health and wellness.

“Veterans bring so much to the table in the workforce, especially logistics, which as we all know is the backbone of the global supply chain,” said Luton. “We are honored to partner with companies like Redwood, and with this incredible panel of leaders, to help equip veterans with the tools, networking and information they need to succeed.”

To register for the free webinar, visit https://redwoodlogistics.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hEykHyoQRRaVr2ufyaHi3w

