Urology Devices Market worth $46.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urology Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2026 from USD 38.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the growing number of hospitals and investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities, and the rising incidence and prevalence of urological conditions are the major factors driving the urology devices market's growth.

Based on product, the urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the launch of new and advanced urology instruments by key players and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on application, the urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications. The kidney diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of kidney diseases.

Based on end users, the urology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics, dialysis centers, and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The major factor driving this segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of urology instruments and consumables to serve the large patient population.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global urology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of urological conditions, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

Key Players operating in Urology Devices Market are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), CompactCath (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany), Vimex Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Amsino International, Inc. (US), ROCAMED (Monaco), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Medispec (US), Medical Technologies of Georgia (Georgia), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Hunter Urology (England), J and M Urinary Catheters LLC (US), and Ribbel International Limited (India).



