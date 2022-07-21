Beer Institute Names 2022 Beer Champions

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Beer Institute named eight members of the United States Congress as its “2022 Beer Champions” for their leadership in supporting federal policies that aid U.S. brewers, beer importers and beer industry suppliers. The Beer Institute recognized them for fighting for beer industry policy priorities like bringing clarity to the aluminum pricing process, securing permanent excise tax relief for brewers and pushing for a deferment on federal excise taxes on brewers and importers during the pandemic.

“A sincere thank you to our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. These lawmakers have worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for their partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

The eight legislators recognized as 2022 Beer Champions are:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL)

Representative Al Lawson (D-FL)

The Beer Institute recognized the 2022 Beer Champions at a reception on July 20.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

###





The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.