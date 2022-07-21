Beer Institute Names Senator Tom Cotton as 2022 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute announced U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) as one of its “2022 Beer Champions.” Sen. Cotton was recognized for his leadership in championing policies that help provide clarity to the aluminum pricing process.

“A sincere thank you to Sen. Cotton and our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. Sen. Cotton has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for his partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

“From our rice farmers to brewers, truck drivers and restaurant owners, many livelihoods across our state depend on the beer industry,” said Sen. Cotton. “I’m grateful for this award and the chance to represent all the Arkansans who work in the business.”

In Arkansas, the beer industry supports more than 11,000 jobs and provides $2 billion annually in economic output.

Sen. Cotton joined Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) in introducing the Aluminum Pricing Examination (APEX) Act, which would allow for more oversight into the aluminum market, providing transparency and stability brewers need to run their businesses.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2022 Beer Champions include:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL)

Representative Al Lawson (D-FL)

