Beer Institute Names Representative Sanford Bishop as 2022 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute announced U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA) as one of its “2022 Beer Champions.” Rep. Bishop was recognized for his leadership in helping secure permanent excise tax relief for brewers and for working to bring clarity to the aluminum pricing process.

“A sincere thank you to Rep. Bishop and our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. Rep. Bishop has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for his partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

"I am honored to have been chosen as one of the Beer Institute's Beer Champions for 2022. The United States beer industry generates $331 billion for the U.S. economy and supports two million jobs,” said Rep. Bishop. “Georgia's second congressional district is home to twelve craft breweries, including the Molson Coors brewery located in Albany, Georgia. As Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies, I have been pleased to work with the Beer Institute to help develop sound legislation and policy that helps the beer industry in Georgia and across America continue to thrive."

In Georgia, the beer industry supports more than 53,000 jobs and provides $8.6 billion annually in economic output. In Georgia’s second congressional district, the beer industry supports more than 3,900 jobs and provides nearly $967 million in economic output.

Rep. Bishop cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers. As Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rep. Bishop helped insert language in key legislation on aluminum market studies.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2022 Beer Champions include:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL)

Representative Al Lawson (D-FL)

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.