Beer Institute Names Representative Rodney Davis as 2022 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute announced U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) as one of its “2022 Beer Champions.” Rep. Davis was recognized for his leadership in securing permanent excise tax relief for brewers.

“A sincere thank you to Rep. Davis and our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. Rep. Davis has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for his partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

“As someone who enjoys an ice-cold, American-made beer, it’s an honor to be recognized as a ‘Beer Champion.’ I’m proud to advocate for our nation’s beer industry and its workers in Congress,” said Rep. Davis. “Whether it’s agriculture, manufacturing, transportation or service, the beer industry touches many sectors of our economy and supports tens of thousands of jobs in Illinois. I’m proud to work with advocates like the Beer Institute as we work to create more jobs in America, boost paychecks for working families and grow our economy.”

In Illinois, the beer industry supports more than 80,000 jobs and provides $13.8 billion annually in economic output. In Illinois’s thirteenth congressional district, the beer industry supports more than 3,600 jobs and provides $194 million in economic output.

Rep. Davis cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

Rep. Davis, a longtime champion of the beer industry, was also a featured speaker at the Beer Institute’s Annual Hill Climb.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2022 Beer Champions include:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Al Lawson (D-FL)

###





The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.