AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 2nd quarter of 2022

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2022. The webinar is scheduled for 29 July 2022 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer.

The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Taavi Gröön after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on July 29 at the latest, to laura.korjus@tvesi.ee . Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://bit.ly/3ISJU6f . The registration will be open until 29 July at 9:00 am (EET). You will recieve a link to the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi YouTube account.



Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee