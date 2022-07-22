OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

22 July 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 21 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,019 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,019 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.00 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.986 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £4.9968

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,010,631 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,010,631.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:49 GBp 1,299 500.00 XLON xHa9P1D$66h OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:49 GBp 101 500.00 XLON xHa9P1D$66n OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:49 GBp 274 500.00 XLON xHa9P1D$66p OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:49 GBp 757 500.00 XLON xHa9P1D$66r OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:48 GBp 1,357 500.00 XLON xHa9P1D$66x OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:48 GBp 21 499.60 XLON xHa9P1D$668 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:48 GBp 650 499.60 XLON xHa9P1D$66A OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 12:06:48 GBp 405 499.60 XLON xHa9P1D$66C OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:42:06 GBp 103 500.00 XLON xHa9P1Du2Lu OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:42:06 GBp 100 500.00 XLON xHa9P1Du2Lw OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:42:05 GBp 252 500.00 XLON xHa9P1Du2LV OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:42:05 GBp 24 500.00 XLON xHa9P1Du2LT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:24:02 GBp 113 499.40 XLON xHa9P1Du9Ie OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:24:02 GBp 100 499.40 XLON xHa9P1Du9Ig OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:23:58 GBp 182 499.40 XLON xHa9P1Du9Sq OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:23:53 GBp 46 499.40 XLON xHa9P1Du9Ps OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:14:12 GBp 396 499.40 XLON xHa9P1Dvp2E OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:06:20 GBp 430 499.20 XLON xHa9P1Dvyoa OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 09:00:11 GBp 227 499.60 XLON xHa9P1Dvuvk OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:59:31 GBp 252 499.80 XLON xHa9P1DvuTt OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:58:00 GBp 203 499.60 XLON xHa9P1DvvUA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:57:55 GBp 275 499.60 XLON xHa9P1DvvQI OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:53:15 GBp 288 498.60 XLON xHa9P1Dvb79 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:53:13 GBp 284 500.00 XLON xHa9P1Dvb0W OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:53:13 GBp 802 499.20 XLON xHa9P1Dvb1J OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:53:13 GBp 196 499.20 XLON xHa9P1Dvb1O OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:53:13 GBp 196 499.80 XLON xHa9P1Dvb1U OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:03:05 GBp 354 499.40 XLON xHa9P1DwqKo OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:03:02 GBp 236 499.60 XLON xHa9P1DwqJH OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 21-Jul-2022 08:03:00 GBp 96 499.60 XLON xHa9P1DwqUY

