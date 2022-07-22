Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
22 July 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 21 July 2022 it had purchased a total of 10,019 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased10,019
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.00
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)£4.986
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)£4.9968

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 441,010,631 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,010,631.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company NameISINTrade DateTrade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:49GBp1,299500.00XLONxHa9P1D$66h
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:49GBp101500.00XLONxHa9P1D$66n
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:49GBp274500.00XLONxHa9P1D$66p
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:49GBp757500.00XLONxHa9P1D$66r
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:48GBp1,357500.00XLONxHa9P1D$66x
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:48GBp21499.60XLONxHa9P1D$668
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:48GBp650499.60XLONxHa9P1D$66A
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202212:06:48GBp405499.60XLONxHa9P1D$66C
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:42:06GBp103500.00XLONxHa9P1Du2Lu
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:42:06GBp100500.00XLONxHa9P1Du2Lw
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:42:05GBp252500.00XLONxHa9P1Du2LV
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:42:05GBp24500.00XLONxHa9P1Du2LT
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:24:02GBp113499.40XLONxHa9P1Du9Ie
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:24:02GBp100499.40XLONxHa9P1Du9Ig
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:23:58GBp182499.40XLONxHa9P1Du9Sq
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:23:53GBp46499.40XLONxHa9P1Du9Ps
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:14:12GBp396499.40XLONxHa9P1Dvp2E
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:06:20GBp430499.20XLONxHa9P1Dvyoa
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202209:00:11GBp227499.60XLONxHa9P1Dvuvk
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:59:31GBp252499.80XLONxHa9P1DvuTt
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:58:00GBp203499.60XLONxHa9P1DvvUA
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:57:55GBp275499.60XLONxHa9P1DvvQI
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:53:15GBp288498.60XLONxHa9P1Dvb79
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:53:13GBp284500.00XLONxHa9P1Dvb0W
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:53:13GBp802499.20XLONxHa9P1Dvb1J
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:53:13GBp196499.20XLONxHa9P1Dvb1O
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:53:13GBp196499.80XLONxHa9P1Dvb1U
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:03:05GBp354499.40XLONxHa9P1DwqKo
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:03:02GBp236499.60XLONxHa9P1DwqJH
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36021-Jul-202208:03:00GBp96499.60XLONxHa9P1DwqUY

END