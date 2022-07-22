Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market to Surpass US$ 3,004.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,016.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market:

Increasing product launches by market players is expected to drive the global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market over the forecast period. For instance, on March 03, 2020, Epitope Diagnostics, a medical device manufacturing company had launched immunoassay kits exclusively for the qualitative detection of COVID-19. These kits include The EDI Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 IgG ELISA Kit and EDI Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 IgM ELISA Kit. With proven results from clinical testing in China.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period due to increasing product launches by market players in the global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market. For instance, on February 18, 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc., a manufacturing company of analytical instrumentation development had announced the launch of the Agilent Dako SARS-CoV-2 IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) kit intended for the qualitative detection of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum or plasma.

Among Method, the Indirect ELISA segment holds a dominant position, owing to increasing product launch by market players. For instance, On June 9, 2022, The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR)-National Research Centre on Equines, Hisar, India, had announced the launch of CAN-CoV-2 ELISA Kit. It is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein based indirect ELISA kit for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in Canines. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the CAN-CoV-2 ELISA Kit.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Biomerieux S.A., Alpco, BioLegand, Inc., R&D Systems, Creative Diagnostics, Zeus Scientific, Inc., and Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market, By Method: Direct ELISA Indirect ELISA Sandwich ELISA Competitive ELISA

Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market, By Application: Vaccine Development Immunology Diagnostics Toxicology Drug Monitoring & Pharmaceutical Industry Transplantation

Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market, By Technology: Chemiluminescent Colorimetric Fluorescent

Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







