Evli Plc: Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares

English Finnish

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JULY 25, 2022 AT 1.30 PM. (EET/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has in its meeting on July 15, 2022 approved request of a shareholder to convert 8,000 Series A shares of Evli Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 3 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,485,148 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,372,289. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 23,857,437. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 299,075,249.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on July 25, 2022. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on July 26, 2022.

EVLI PLC

Juho Mikola

CFO



Additional information:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.5 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com