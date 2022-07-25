Daytona Beach Selects GovDeals to Sell Six Vacant Residential Properties

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Daytona Beach is currently offering six vacant properties for sale to the public on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. The properties will be at auction until Friday July 29th, and potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the properties prior to placing a bid.



These properties are the first real estate auctions from Daytona Beach. The city has previously used the GovDeals platform to sell automobiles, computers, office equipment, and more. It now joins numerous sellers that leverage GovDeals’ access to 4.7 million registered buyers to maximize the value of their surplus assets.

The properties are located within a few miles of each other throughout Daytona Beach, including:

518 North St. This vacant lot is located west of N. Ridgeway Ave. and is near several local businesses in the area.

729 Mulberry St. The only property located east of N. Ridgeway Ave.; this property is near Halifax River.

0 Bethune St. This corner lot is located within a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to North Street Park.

0 Madison Ave. This vacant property is located on the opposite side of North Street Park, also within walking distance to the park.

711 Flora St. This property is located just west of the Madison Ave. property, west of North Street Park.

0 Heineman St. This property is the furthest inland, located south of North Street Park, just past N Nova Rd.



To bid on any of these Daytona Beach properties, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

